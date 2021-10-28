PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in PepsiCo by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,287,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 561,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.24. 14,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

