Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $615.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.