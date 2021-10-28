Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

