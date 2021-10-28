Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

