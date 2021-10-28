Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 324,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,703. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

