Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

