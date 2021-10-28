PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a growth of 2,020.6% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,527.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

