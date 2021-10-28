PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 31,311 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMH opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

