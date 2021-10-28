PDT Partners LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,376,282. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.84. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

