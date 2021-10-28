PDT Partners LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 101.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 168.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 9,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,579. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

