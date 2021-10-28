PDT Partners LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 58,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

