PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

