PDT Partners LLC Boosts Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Editas Medicine by 234.5% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 8,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

