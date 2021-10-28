PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

