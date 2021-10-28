PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 3,818,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

