Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.99

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $304.99 and last traded at $303.59, with a volume of 2447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 236.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.