Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.70. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
