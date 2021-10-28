Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.70. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

