Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.70. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.