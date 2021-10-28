Paula Bell Acquires 43 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £125.13 ($163.48).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($164.07).

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.42).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

SPT stock opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 435.71. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

