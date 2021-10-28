Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $25.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PASG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Passage Bio by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

