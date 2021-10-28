Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $202,391.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

