Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in October

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PANDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

