PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.23, but opened at $85.01. PACCAR shares last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 4,854 shares traded.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.