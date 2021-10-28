PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $244,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

