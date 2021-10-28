OTR Global Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Positive

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.