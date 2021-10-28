OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.48

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.48 and traded as high as $50.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 1,360 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $594.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.