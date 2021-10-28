OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

