OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.14

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.14 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 496.20 ($6.48). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 509.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 334,283 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 480.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

