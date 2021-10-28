Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

DOGEF opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

