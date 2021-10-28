Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

