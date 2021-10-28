Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

