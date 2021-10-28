Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,979. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

