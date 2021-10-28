Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

