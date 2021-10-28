Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ORCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Orchard Funding Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

