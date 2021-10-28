Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.