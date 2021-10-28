Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 110,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.