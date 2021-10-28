Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average is $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

