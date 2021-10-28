Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

HUBB stock opened at $190.67 on Thursday. Hubbell has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $209.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

