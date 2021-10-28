Opium Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004638 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $793,773.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

