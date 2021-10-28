Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 4.57% of Lumos Pharma worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

