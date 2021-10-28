Opaleye Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. ProQR Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,408. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $382.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

