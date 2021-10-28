Opaleye Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Aptose Biosciences worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

