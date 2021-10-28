Only1 (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

