ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

