OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Acquires $126,270.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas H. Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40.

OMF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 3,062,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,115. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OneMain by 620.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 104,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 209,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OneMain by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

