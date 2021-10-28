OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.45

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 19263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.41.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 232,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

