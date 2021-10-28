One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

