One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

LHX stock opened at $228.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

