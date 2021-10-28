One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

