One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.5% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,802,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPM stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $501.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

