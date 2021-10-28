One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.